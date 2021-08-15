Sounders score 4 straight goals to beat Timbers 6-2

AP National Sports

By EDWARD ELSTON

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored the go-ahead goal directly off a free kick and the Seattle Sounders went on to beat the rival Portland Timbers 6-2 in a Cascadia Cup match Sunday night. Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero each scored twice. The Sounders moved into second in the Western Conference behind Sporting Kansas City. Seattle has conceded just 16 goals this season, fewest in the league. The game marked the return of the Cascadia Cup, the three-way competition between the Sounders, Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps.