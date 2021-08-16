Lions rookie Penei Sewell handling transition to NFL

AP National Sports

By STEVE KORNACKI

Associated Press

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Lions rookie right tackle Penei Sewell allowed a sack on third-and-10 in the first series of his first exhibition game Friday against the Buffalo Bills. Sewell was the No. 7 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the draft and Friday was his first game action in 19 months. He sat out last season after opting out, and his previous game was Oregon’s Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin in the 2019 season. He knows that scrutiny is part of what comes with being a top-10 NFL draft pick.