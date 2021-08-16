Locksley says Terrapins ready for next step forward

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Michael Locksley’s first season as Maryland’s coach was a struggle, and his second was significantly truncated because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now entering Year Three, he wants the Terrapins to take a step forward. And he doesn’t see any reason that can’t happen. Maryland returns eight starters on offense and 10 on defense, although it’s hard to evaluate where that leaves the Terrapins since last season was so disjointed. Maryland only played five games last season because of COVID-19-related cancellations and finished 2-3. The Terps open this season at home against West Virginia on Sept. 4.