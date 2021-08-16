Race organizers looking for answers after Brickyard finish
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The closing laps of this weekend’s Brickyard 200 looked like a demolition derby. One by one, cars veered off course — 16 in all. Many of those that remained on the track also suffered damage, much of it caused by a deteriorating curb in the midsection of the road course. Race organizers want to keep the Cup Series race on Indianapolis’ road course next year. But they say they also need to figure out what happened over the weekend to avoid a long series of wrecks.
Comments