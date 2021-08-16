Wild sign forward Kevin Fiala to $5.1 million, one-year deal

AP National Sports

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed Kevin Fiala to a $5.1 million, one-year contract. Fiala had 20 goals and 20 assists in 50 games last season with the Wild. He led the team with five game-winning goals and 41 takeaways. Fiala has 101 points in 133 games over two-plus seasons since Minnesota acquired him from Nashville for Mikael Granlund just before the 2019 trade deadline. He has 91 goals and 198 points since the Predators drafted him No. 11 overall in 2014.