Yanks not certain Frazier will play again amid vision issues

AP National Sports

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn’t certain that Clint Frazier will be able to play baseball again after the outfielder was pulled from a minor league rehab assignment amid continuing issues with his vision. The 26-year-old Frazier began a minor league rehab assignment last Tuesday after missing nearly six weeks due to dizziness and other symptoms consistent with vertigo. He went 4 for 10 over three games, but Boone said Frazier felt unwell prior to Sunday’s game with Double-A Somerset and took himself out of the lineup. Frazier was formally pulled from the rehab assignment Monday and transferred to the 60-day injured list.