AP Source: 76ers, Embiid agree to $196 million, 4-year deal

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have kept their trust in Joel Embiid. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Embiid and the Sixers agreed on a four-year, $196 million contract extension that will take the All-Star center through the 2026-27 season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet formally announced. The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season and led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid averaged of 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last season and became eligible for the NBA’s super-max extension.