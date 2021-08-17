Beaty leads Dodgers past Pirates 4-3 for 5th straight win

AP National Sports

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Beaty hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the fifth inning to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. The Dodgers extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 games against the Pirates. Los Angeles has won five in a row and 10 of 12 overall, but still hasn’t gained any ground on NL West-leading San Francisco. The LA bullpen turned in another stellar effort, with Corey Knebel getting the victory with 1 1/3 innings of hitless ball. Cody Ponce took the loss for the Pirates.