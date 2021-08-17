Giants send Isaac Yiadom to Packers for Josh Jackson

AP National Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have sent Isaac Yiadom to the Green Bay Packers for Josh Jackson in an exchange of fourth-year cornerbacks. Yiadom spent one season with the Giants after being acquired in a trade with Denver for a 2021 seventh-round draft choice. The Packers had high hopes for Jackson when they selected him out of Iowa in the second round in 2018. But after starting 10 games his rookie season, he struggled.