Jones’ double-double helps Sun snap Lynx’s 8-game win streak

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jasmine Thomas scored 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Connecticut beat Minnesota 72-60 to snap the Lynx’s eight-game winning streak. Jones, who reached 2,000 career points, also had four assists and three steals. Thomas and Jones each made all five of their free-throw attempts to help Connecticut go 14 for 16. DeWanna Bonner added 18 points and Briann January had 10 for Connecticut (16-6), which began a five-game homestand. Kaila Charles beat the third-quarter buzzer with a runner in the lane to extend Connecticut’s lead to 62-46. Sylvia Fowles scored 14 points and Kayla McBride added 12 for Minnesota.