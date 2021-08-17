Leach ready for Year 2 after rough Mississippi State debut

AP National Sports

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Mike Leach welcomes the opportunity to instill his football philosophy on a normal time frame. That’s not saying the outspoken Mississippi State coach didn’t have an impact in his first season with the Bulldogs. Leach’s high-octane Air Raid offense yielded immediate dividends with an opening-game upset of defending national champion LSU on the way to establishing 21 school passing and receiving records. The transition was still rough with a 4-7 finish. Though Leach was able to end on a high note with consecutive wins to close the season. MSU aims to build on that momentum in Leach’s second season.