Los Angeles holds off Atlanta 85-80 in overtime

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 17 points to lead six Los Angeles players in double figures, and the Sparks beat the Atlanta Dream 85-80 in overtime. Sykes opened overtime with a basket for Los Angeles’ first lead since 24-23. Kristi Toliver, who forced overtime, gave the Sparks a six-point lead with 2:13 left and they led by at least three points the rest of the way. Erica Wheeler added 16 points for Los Angeles. Odyssey Sims led Atlanta with 26 points and six assists.