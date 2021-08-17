Márquez’s arm, bat lead Rockies to 7-3 win over Padres

AP National Sports

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Germán Márquez pitched into the seventh inning and helped himself with two hits and two RBIs as the Colorado Rockies overcame three home runs by San Diego and beat the Padres 7-3. C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies to help offset the string of solo homers in the top of the seventh by Fernando Tatis Jr, Tommy Pham and Jake Croneworth, who had an inside-the-park drive.