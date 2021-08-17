Shinyashiki scores go-ahead goal in 73rd, Rapids beat Galaxy

AP National Sports

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki scored a go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute and the Colorado Rapids beat the LA Galaxy 2-1. Colorado has won three straight away matches for the first time since the 2000 season. Los Angeles has lost four straight games in the series for the first time in club history. Jonathan Lewis gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a penalty kick after getting tripped by Rayan Raveloson on a breakaway. Shinyashiki headed in Jack Price’s corner kick at the back post to win it. Raveloson tied it at 1 for Los Angeles in the 34th minute by sending home a loose ball at the top of the 18-yard box.