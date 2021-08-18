LEADING OFF: Mets hitters answer owner, get Dodgers rematch

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Mets get another stab at the Dodgers four days after being swept at home by Los Angeles. New York enters the four-game series after snapping a five-game skid Wednesday with a 12-inning win over the NL West-leading Giants. The Mets rallied for that victory hours after owner Steve Cohen criticized the team’s hitters for a lack of production. Meanwhile, Jake Arrieta is nursing a sore hamstring after a lousy debut with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings before departing with an injured left hamstring.