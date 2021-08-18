Sapong scores again, Nashville plays Orlando City to 1-1 tie

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored his fourth goal in the last three games and helped Nashville to a 1-1 tie with Orlando City. The 32-year-old Sapong, who has nine goals this season, did a 360-degree turn and then fell to the ground as he ripped a low ball inside the post to open the scoring in the 23rd minute. Antônio Carlos headed home a free kick by Mauricio Pereyra for Orlando City to make it 1-1 in the 58th minute.