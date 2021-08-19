Alabama’s Young embraces expectations, says not distractions

AP National Sports

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has made lucrative deals before starting his first college game, but he doesn’t think that or the preseason hype surrounding him will be a distraction. To Young, the “culture” that Nick Saban has created for the program won’t allow it. Young spoke via Zoom in his first interview with reporters since arriving in Tuscaloosa as the country’s top dual-threat quarterback prospect in the class of 2020. Saban said last month that Young already had received nearly seven figures’ worth of name, image and likeness deals. The sophomore from California is set to replace Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones at quarterback.