AP source: NHL top draft pick, Power, returning to Michigan

AP National Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michigan defenseman Owen Power has elected to return to school for his sophomore season rather than make the jump to the NHL after being selected with the No. 1 pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the draft last month. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Power’s decision to The Associated Press. Power’s decision does not come as a surprise after saying he was leaning toward returning to Michigan in the weeks leading up to the draft.