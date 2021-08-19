Brewers’ Peralta heads to IL with shoulder inflammation

AP National Sports

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have placed All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. Peralta’s shoulder trouble caused him to leave his start Wednesday at St. Louis after only two innings. The Brewers recalled left-hander Hoby Milner from Triple-A Nashville and also sent first baseman Daniel Vogelbach to Nashville on a rehabilitation assignment. Peralta is 9-3 with a 2.45 ERA and 164 strikeouts in a career-high 121 1/3 innings. The Brewers have tried to limit his workload since the All-Star break..