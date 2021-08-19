Medvedev advances to Western & Southern Open quarterfinals

AP National Sports

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Fresh off a hard court win in Toronto, second-ranked Daniil Medvedev is rolling through the Western & Southern Open. The top seed has needed only 2 hours 28 minutes to win his first two matches and move into the quarterfinals. He beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday, surviving a nasty fall along the way. Defending champion Novak Djokovic is absent, along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Olympic men’s goal medalist Alexander Zverev and top-ranked woman Ash Barty also won in straight sets.