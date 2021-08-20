Anderson delivers 2 key hits, White Sox beat Rays 7-5 in 11

AP National Sports

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tim Anderson had a game-tying homer in the ninth inning and a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th as the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 in a matchup of AL division leaders. After Andrew Kittredge had a perfect 10th, Anderson opened the 11th with a hit and scored on José Abreu’s fielder’s choice grounder to make it 7-5. Abreu has 91 RBIs. Anderson pulled the White Sox even at 5-all on a leadoff homer in the ninth.