C d’Arnaud extends contract, returning to Braves in 2022

AP National Sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have agreed to an $8 million contract extension with catcher Travis d’Arnaud that ensures his return in 2023. The deal also includes an $8 million club option with no buyout for 2024. D’Arnaud recently rejoined the first-place Braves after missing more than three months with a thumb injury. A revolving door of catchers filled in without much success while he was out. The streaking Braves have won 13 of 15 — including six in a row — and hold a four-game lead in the NL East. They are seeking their fourth straight division title.