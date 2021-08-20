Pulisic tests positive for virus ahead of WCup qualifiers

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before United States players are due to report for camp ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says the 22-year-old American had tested positive and was in self-isolation. He has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against Arsenal. Pulisic says he’s fully vaccinated and has no symptoms so far. United States coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announce his roster next week. American players from European clubs and Major League Soccer teams will report to Nashville starting Aug. 29.