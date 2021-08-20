WWE star Goldberg wrestles for love of son at SummerSlam

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

Bill Goldberg returns for his second WWE match this year to fight Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam. WWE recently resumed live events and touring and SummerSlam touts the return of wrestler-turned-movie star John Cena. Cena returned from a long break to try to avenge his 2017 pay-per-view loss to Roman Reigns in a match for the WWE Universal championship. Seth Rollins fights Edge in another marquee match. Goldberg returned to wrestling so his young son could watch him perform. Gage Goldberg will be cheering on his dad in Saturday’s match.