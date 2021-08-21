Hurricane Henri forces Monday finish to Northern Trust

AP National Sports

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The final round of The Northern Trust has been pushed back to Monday because of approaching Hurricane Henri along the northeastern shores. The PGA Tour decided to shut down Liberty National on Sunday about an hour before the leaders began the third round. Saturday’s third round is proceeding as scheduled. Henri became a hurricane late Saturday morning. The New Jersey coast across from Manhattan was under a tropical storm warning and a flood watch. It will be the second time in 10 years the tournament was disrupted by a hurricane. It also happened in 2011 at Plainfield when the event was shortened to 54 holes.