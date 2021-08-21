Lyles’ strong start leads Rangers over sloppy Red Sox, 10-1

AP National Sports

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Former Boston utilityman Brock Holt hit two RBI singles, and the Texas Rangers used a surprisingly strong start by Jordan Lyles to beat the sloppy Red Sox 10-1. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Rangers, who entered with the majors’ few wins since the All-Star break at 7-25. Andy Ibáñez and Adolis Garcia each had two of Texas’ season-high seven doubles, and center fielder DJ Peters made a terrific defensive play. Lyles pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his 50th career win.