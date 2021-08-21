Pulkkanen takes 2-shot lead into last round at Czech Masters

AP National Sports

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Tapio Pulkkanen will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Czech Masters after a 6-under 66. The 31-year-old Finn did not drop a shot in the third round until the par-4 17th. He bounced back with his seventh birdie on No. 18 at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague for a 13-under 203 total. It’s the first lead for Pulkkanen after the third round in his career. Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden dropped his first shot at the Czech Masters on No. 6 to finish the round at 3-under 69. He shares second with Americans Johannes Veerman and Sean Crocker at 11 under.