Russia beats Switzerland 3-1 in women’s world hockey

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Valeria Pavlova and Viktoria Kulishova scored in 14-second span midway through the second period and Russia opened the women’s world hockey championship with a 3-1 victory over Switzerland on Saturday night. Pavlova tied it on a power play with 9:11 left in the period, and Kulishova put Russia ahead at even strength with 8:57 to go. Maria Batalova scored in the third period, and Valeria Merkusheva made 19 saves in the Group A game. Earlier, Nina Christof scored twice in the first period to help Germany beat newcomer Hungary 3-0 in Group B. Julia Zorn also scored and Jennifer Harss made 19 saves. In the late game, also in Group B, Denmark faced Japan.