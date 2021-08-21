Steelers QB Roethlisberger shines in preseason debut

AP National Sports

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger turned in a perfect passer rating of 158.3 and led the Steelers’ first-team offense to a pair of touchdowns as Pittsburgh defeated the Detroit Lions 26-20. Roethlisberger had his initial opportunity to work with first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada during an in-game setting. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger ran Canada’s up-tempo approach to near perfection in three series. He finished 8 of 10 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, both to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth.