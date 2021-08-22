Bayern sets scoring record, Nagelsmann enjoys 1st league win

AP National Sports

By CIARÅN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich set a European scoring record as it beat Cologne 3-2 for its first Bundesliga win under new coach Julian Nagelsmann. Serge Gnabry scored twice and Robert Lewandowski got the other goal to ensure Bayern became the only team among Europe’s top five leagues to have scored in 74 consecutive games in all competitions. That run started after a 0-0 draw with Leipzig in February 2020. Bayern previously shared the record with Real Madrid. Gnabry scored the winner in the 71st minute after Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth had drawn the visitors level. Union Berlin drew at Hoffenheim 2-2 in the early game.