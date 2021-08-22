Blaney takes lead on final restart, holds on to win Michigan

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Blaney took the lead from William Byron on a late restart and bobbed and weaved his way across the final seven laps to win at Michigan International Speedway. Blaney edged Byron by 0.077 seconds — the closest finish on the two-mile track since electronic scoring began. He has two victories this season and six overall. Kyle Larson finished third, Kyle Busch fourth, and Denny Hamlin fifth. Blaney gave Team Penske a weekend sweep of NASCAR and IndyCar races and ended Kevin Harvick’s reign as the Michigan champ. Harvick won thee last three races and four of five at the track.