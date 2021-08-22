Caruso wins 9th Vuelta stage, Roglic keeps overall lead

AP National Sports

ALTO DE VELEFIQUE, Spain (AP) — Damiano Caruso has won the ninth stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Primoz Roglic finished second to keep the overall lead. Caruso was in front for the last 70 kilometers of the 188-kilometer ride from Puerto Lumbreras to a summit finish atop the beyond-category Alto de Velefique. The Italian from team Bahrain Victorious finished more than a minute ahead of Roglic. Enric Mas was third. Roglic’s strong finish gave him a 28-second gap to Mas in the overall standings. Miguel Angel Lopez was third overall. Riders have their first rest day on Monday ahead of a mostly flat stage with a single mountain pass near the end.