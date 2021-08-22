PGA Tour hopes for best after rain soaks Liberty National

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The PGA Tour made an early call to push back the final round of The Northern Trust until Monday. That was a smart move even with Hurricane Henri moving north and east. It made landfall Sunday in Rhode Island as a tropical storm. Liberty National received 5 inches of rain but no wind damage. The hope now is to be able to start — and finish — the final round on Monday. Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for the lead. It’s the first day off at a tournament since the Zozo Championship in Japan in 2019.