Red Sox, Rangers postponed until Monday because of Henri

AP National Sports

BOSTON (AP) — Sunday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park has been postponed because of the approach of Tropical Storm Henri. The series finale will be made up on Monday at 1:10 p.m. The Boston area was hit by heavy rains on Sunday morning as Henri approached the northeastern U.S. coastline. Hurricane warnings extended from Connecticut and Rhode Island to New York’s Long Island. Henri had been downgraded to a tropical storm but still brought wind gusts of up to 75 mph.