Rod Pampling wins Boeing Classic for first Champions title

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Rod Pampling won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions victory when Jim Furyk and Woody Austin failed to get up-and-down for birdie from greenside bunkers on the par-5 18th. Pampling, playing five groups ahead of Furyk and Austin at Snoqualmie Ridge, shot a 6-under 66 to finish at 12-under 204. The 51-year-old Australian won three times on the PGA Tour, the last in 2017 in Las Vegas. Furyk hit left into a greenside bunker on 18, sent his third across the green nearly to the fringe and missed a 20-footer. Austin took two to get out of a right-side bunker and made a bogey to drop to 10 under. Furyk tied for second with Tim Herron and Billy Mayfair.