49ers lose 2 defensive players to injuries

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost two depth players on defense to injuries that could impact their decisions as they prepare to cut down the roster before the regular season. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst suffered a high ankle sprain and linebacker Mychal Kendricks came down with turf toe during an exhibition victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Neither player is expected back until after the start of the regular season on Sept. 12 at Detroit, leaving the Niners with some questions about whether to keep them on the active roster until the cut-down day next week.