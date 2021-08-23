Angel City acquires Press, hires Coombe for first season

AP National Sports

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Angel City FC has acquired U.S. national team forward Christen Press and hired coach Freya Coombe as the team prepares to begin play in the National Women’s Soccer League next season. The team acquired the rights to Press from Racing Louisville. The Southern California native is coming off the national team’s run in the Tokyo Olympics and is Angel City’s first player signing. Angel City is owned by a group that includes Serena Williams, Mia Hamm and Natalie Portman.