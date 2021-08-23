Díaz fires Milan to 1-0 win at Sampdoria in season opener

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan got its season off to a winning start despite the continued absence of Zlatan Ibrahimović as it won 1-0 at Sampdoria in Serie A. Brahim Díaz scored the only goal of the match in the ninth minute and Milan’s new signing Mike Maignan made a couple of key saves to keep his side in the lead. Olivier Giroud also made his debut for Milan after the veteran forward joined from Chelsea. Ibrahimović was still out after injuring his knee in May and needing surgery.