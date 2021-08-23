Grosjean successfully knocks down first IndyCar oval

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Romain Grosjean had modest goals for his first career race on an oval — finish all the laps, find a feel for this new style of racing and have a good time in his latest new adventure. When he pumped his fist in the air after qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway, it was clear Grosjean was quickly getting the hang of all the left turns. The former Formula One driver who moved to IndyCar this season with no intention of racing on any ovals successfully completed his first attempt with a clean 14th-place finish Saturday night outside St. Louis.