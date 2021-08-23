In Year 2 of pandemic, Boston College won’t let guard down

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College navigated the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as any football team in the country. As the Eagles head into the second season since the coronavirus outbreak, they promise not to relax. BC didn’t have a positive test until the final week last season, and it played all 11 scheduled games. Players and coaches at the team’s media day said they will remain vigilant this year because now the Eagles would have to forfeit if an outbreak takes out too many players.