Lewis goes home to Ohio for Solheim Cup as assistant captain

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Stacy Lewis is going home to Ohio for the Solheim Cup. Just not as a player. U.S. captain Pat Hurst has filled out her team by taking Yealimi Noh, Mina Harigae and Brittany Altomare. She chose Lewis to be an assistant captain, and Lewis is happy with that. She was born in Toledo and played a role in getting the Solheim Cup to Inverness. European captain Catriona Matthew had six picks. She used two on Leona Maguire of Ireland and Matilda Castren on Finland. It will be the first time players from those countries have competed in the matches.