Shaw hits grand slam as Red Sox beat Rangers 8-4 in 11

AP National Sports

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-4. Shaw, who entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth, drove a 3-2 pitch off Dennis Santana over Boston’s bullpen. He flipped his bat and looked at the dugout before rounding the bases and getting mobbed at the plate. It was Shaw’s first hit since he was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee on Aug. 15. He also began his big league career with the Red Sox in 2015.