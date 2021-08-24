Brubaker ends lengthy losing streak, Pirates edge D’backs

AP National Sports

By WES CROSBY

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — JT Brubaker pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in nearly three months, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2. Brubaker (5-13) allowed four hits with six strikeouts, stranding five runners in scoring position. Since last winning May 29, Brubaker went 0-9 with a 7.08 ERA in 12 starts. Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner (7-8) surrendered four runs on six hits in six innings. Pittsburgh, which is 0-9 with a chance to sweep this season, has won four of five after taking the first two of the three-game set against Arizona.