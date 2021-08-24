Fati back to training nearly 10 months after knee injury

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Ansu Fati is smiling again on the practice field. The 18-year-old Barcelona forward has returned to training with teammates nearly 10 months after a serious knee injury. He hopes to soon be fit enough to boost Barcelona’s attack which was depleted by the departure of Lionel Messi. Fati hasn’t played in a match since the promising forward injured his left-knee meniscus against Real Betis in the Spanish league last November. Barcelona posted a photo of Fati smiling during Tuesday’s session. He is expected to be ready to play in matches again in a few weeks.