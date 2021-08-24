Giants catcher Posey pulled with right knee discomfort

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey has been removed from a game with right knee discomfort. Posey was visited by manager Gabe Kapler and a trainer during the fourth inning Tuesday night against the New York Mets. Posey was replaced by backup Curt Casali an inning later with San Francisco ahead 7-0. The 34-year-old Posey has had a resurgent season for the major league-leading Giants. He singled and scored in the top of the fourth to raise his batting average to .314 with 39 RBIs and a .925 OPS.