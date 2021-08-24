Jets’ Sherwood slides into starting spot after Davis injury

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jamien Sherwood had to make a big transition after being drafted by the New York Jets in the fifth round by moving from safety to linebacker. It has been a successful position move so far for the rookie from Auburn who is suddenly the favorite to start in Week 1 after an ankle injury to Jarrad Davis. Sherwood has taken over at the starting middle linebacker spot in place of Davis. That means he and C.J. Mosley will man the middle of New York’s defense together for at least the first five games. Sherwood says he is already comfortable with the position change.