LEADING OFF: Ohtani vs skidding O’s, Molina stays with Cards

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani has won his last four pitching starts for the Los Angeles Angels and hasn’t lost on the mound since May 28. The woeful Orioles haven’t gotten a win by any starter in three weeks. On paper, their matchup Wednesday night in Baltimore could not be more lopsided. Ohtani, the Angels’ two-way superstar, is coming off his best mound start of the season, an eight-inning, 90-pitch gem at Detroit last Wednesday. He also leads the majors with 40 home runs. Meanwhile, catcher Yadier Molina has agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, which is likely to be his final season.