Northern Arizona poised to rekindle momentum under Burcar

AP National Sports

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona built enough momentum two years ago to get the interim tag removed from coach Shane Burcar’s title. A pandemic-altered 2019-20 season set the Lumberjacks back, even if they did finish strong. Now that college basketball is headed toward what appears to be a somewhat-normal return, Burcar and the ’Jacks are poised to turn the momentum churning upward again. Northern Arizona lost its top two scorers from last year to the transfer portal, but added four transfers who should fit in well with a solid returning core.