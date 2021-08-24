Skip to Content
Packers’ King moving forward after rough end to 2020 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Kevin King stayed with the Green Bay Packers rather than leaving via free agency after ending his 2020 season with a disappointing performance in the NFC championship game. King has been battling back from a hamstring injury while competing with first-round draft pick Eric Stokes this preseason. King says there’s no place he’d rather be, regardless of the challenges of the recent past and the present.

Associated Press

