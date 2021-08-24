Sasnovich outlasts fifth seed Podoroska in Cleveland

AP National Sports

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus defeated fifth-seeded Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at Tennis in the Land. No. 37 Podoroska double-faulted on set point in the second and committed four service errors in the third, including back-to-back attempts in the 10th game to set up match point for the No. 99 Sasnovich. No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia, ranked 26th, rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 33 Caty McNally in the round of 16.